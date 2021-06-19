Citigroup Inc. Has $65.64 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Corteva worth $65,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.