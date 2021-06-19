Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Centene worth $61,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.69. 6,498,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

