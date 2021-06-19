Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of C opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

