CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $19,025.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001071 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00055325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039558 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,660,376 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

