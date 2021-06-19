CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $42,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

