CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $338,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 26,994.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

