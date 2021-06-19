CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 101.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 75,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

