CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CNO Financial Group worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,149.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

