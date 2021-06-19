Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 154,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.92% of Cognex worth $1,014,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cognex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. 979,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

