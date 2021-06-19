Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.89. Coherent has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

