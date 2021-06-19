Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Shares of COHR stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.89. Coherent has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
