CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $99,661.52 and $1,110.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008023 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.