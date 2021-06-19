Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.18. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1,014 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.31 million and a PE ratio of -90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,323,646.14.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.