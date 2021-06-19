Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $131,185.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00138188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00183657 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.02 or 1.00301896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00849185 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,242,017 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.