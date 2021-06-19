Collective (CO2) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003141 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $248,620.16 and $77,992.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collective has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 222,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.