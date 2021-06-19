Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,451,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.82% of Columbia Property Trust worth $75,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

