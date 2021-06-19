Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of Columbus McKinnon worth $102,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

