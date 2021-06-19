Comparing Accolade (ACCD) & Its Peers

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Accolade to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61% Accolade Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

This table compares Accolade and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million -$50.65 million -32.05 Accolade Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -201.22

Accolade’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accolade and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 Accolade Competitors 1141 5874 10831 314 2.57

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $54.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Accolade’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Accolade competitors beat Accolade on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

