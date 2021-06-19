Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:CMP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. 1,615,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.87.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

