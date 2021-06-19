Compound Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $278.04 or 0.00780918 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $72.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,298,587 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

