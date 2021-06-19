Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,455. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $492.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

