Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Raised by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 217.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,789 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Strs Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $35.68. 6,424,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

