Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $744,787.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 85.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $8.91 million and $744,787.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 236.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,546.10 or 1.00105374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00344175 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00424696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00766829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00072368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,147,821 coins and its circulating supply is 11,676,501 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

