Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.32% of Conduent worth $103,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Conduent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Conduent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Conduent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNDT opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.