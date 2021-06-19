Conflux Network Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $244.59 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.52 or 0.06188590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.22 or 0.01583250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00436107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00144774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.29 or 0.00779470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00440450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00359417 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 845,196,236 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.