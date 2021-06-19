Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $104.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNFR. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

