ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.46% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,043,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

