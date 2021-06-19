Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.