Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

