Contrasting Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical $687.18 million 4.28 $37.87 million $1.01 52.94

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical 6.73% 16.81% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.64%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Apollo Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Bowman Consulting Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

