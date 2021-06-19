Contrasting Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for AssetMark Financial and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 0 1 2.50 Legal & General Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Risk and Volatility

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -4.46% 1.47% 1.07% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Legal & General Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.38 -$7.81 million $0.40 65.35 Legal & General Group $64.50 billion 0.35 $2.06 billion $1.34 14.09

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Legal & General Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats AssetMark Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; and retirement interest only mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment provides protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The company is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses, as well as manufacture of sheds. It also engages in the real estate investment, operation, management, and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, management, pension tracing and transfer, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

