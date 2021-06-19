Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 325,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 951,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Copart by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

