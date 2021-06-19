CorionX Hits Market Capitalization of $192,071.06 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $192,071.06 and $167,850.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,910,188 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

