Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Netflix by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Netflix by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $500.77. 5,197,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

