Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.65. 2,379,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

