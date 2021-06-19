Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,551 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,720,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

The Chemours stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 2,058,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.