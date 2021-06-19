Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,603. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

