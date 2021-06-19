Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,963,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 155,873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,646,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,826,000 after buying an additional 225,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. 10,722,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,579. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

