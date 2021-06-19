Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 44,010 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEI. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $978.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

