Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 6,122 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $260.19. 889,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

