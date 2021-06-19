Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CUBI stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 692,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

