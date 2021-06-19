Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,902,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. 1,679,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,149. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

