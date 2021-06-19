Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,650,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 979,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.