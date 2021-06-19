Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,861. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

