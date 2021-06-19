Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AutoNation by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AutoNation by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. 1,127,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

