Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $644,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 550,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.36. 2,576,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

