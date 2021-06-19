Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 110.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.