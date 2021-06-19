Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,136,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

AEE traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. 2,955,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,837. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.