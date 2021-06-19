Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.99. 24,074,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,418,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

