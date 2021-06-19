Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 435,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,794. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

