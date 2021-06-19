Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,560,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.21. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.